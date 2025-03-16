Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Music Maestro AR Rahman, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Sunday after suffering from dehydration symptoms, was discharged after a routine check-up, the hospital said in a statement.

The Oscar-winning music maestro was hospitalised after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel, his team said today.

"AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up," the medical bulletin of the hospital read.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a health update on Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman after he was hospitalised in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain.

Stalin took to his Twitter handle to share the present health condition of music composer Rahman. He stated that the music maestro is fine and will be back home soon.

He wrote, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain".

"It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," AR Rahman team said

Rahman, 58, is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.

He is also set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai. (ANI)

