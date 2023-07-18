Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing, according to Page Six.

According to sources close to Grande and Gomez, they have been separated since January but have remained exceedingly cordial.

One insider told Page Six, Gomez visited Grande on the set of ‘Wicked”’ in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but “it didn’t work out. The source shared, “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

The separated couple's representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six's attempts for comment.

Grande prompted rumours that the couple was experiencing marital problems when she arrived at Wimbledon sans her wedding band over the weekend. The ‘Victorious’ star and Gomez secretly married in May 2021 at her Montecito, California, home.

"It was small and intimate, with fewer than 20 people." "The room was so happy and full of love," her representative said at the time. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Just days later, Grande revealed the first photographs from the intimate occasion, displaying her traditional white Vera Wang wedding gown and bow-accented veil.

The ‘God Is a Woman’ singer was last spotted wearing her ring in public in April, during Jeff Goldblum's London concert.

Gomez proposed to Grande in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring that had particular value to the pop diva because the pearl originated from a ring given to her grandmother.

The duo started dating earlier that year, making their first appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber's ‘Stuck with U’ music video.

This was the ‘Save Your Tears’ singer's first marriage but her second engagement, as she was due to marry former "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson in 2018 until they split up. (ANI)

