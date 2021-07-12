Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has shared photos of her honeymoon in the Netherlands with her husband Dalton Gomez.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday and shared photos from her honeymoon in Amsterdam with Dalton following their surprise nuptials in May. She captioned the post with snail and waffle emojis, both of which are items associated with the capital of the Netherlands.

Among the images included in her post was one showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs that are located throughout the region. In the picture, Dalton could be seen wearing a jacket and mask, and Ariana--also masked--gazes at him adoringly while rocking a sweater and her signature ponytail.

In addition, the star shared photos of a windmill and one of Amsterdam's famed canals. On her Instagram Story that same day, she posted footage from a jazz club, along with a video of cows grazing in a field that appeared to have been shot from a moving train.

Last month, Ariana and Dalton enjoyed dinner out at a Los Angeles restaurant in their first public appearance as a married couple. The twosome broke bread with friends at the Hotel Bel-Air, and a source told E! News at the time that they made no effort to conceal their affection. (ANI)

