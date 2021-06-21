Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has got inked again and this time he has tattooed the first letter of the name of his younger sister Anshula on his wrist.

On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a video of him getting the new tattoo. He got the letter 'A' inked along with a spades symbol.

"She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor and I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A," he captioned the post.

Arjun considers Anshula his 'number one human'.

"Tattoos, for me, are deeply personal. Anshula and I have gone through everything together. A is for Arjun and A is for Anshula. We are intertwined by the letter A and to each other. We have promised to look after each other and be there for each other, no matter what. Anshula is my number one human, she is the ace up my sleeve and I decided to ink her initial on my body because of that. I have to admit that this is my favourite tattoo, hands down," he said in a statement.

Fans, family members, and other celebrities are touched by Arjun's gesture.

Reacting to the post, Anshula commented: "Love you."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented a red heart emoji on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)