New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday, headed to the shoot of his upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns', which also features actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Arjun took to his Instagram Story to post an uber-cool picture of himself, in which he can be seen rocking a white t-shirt with black jeans and matching sports shoes. Arjun completed the outfit with a blingy watch and black-and-white shades.

Also Read | Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone To Shoot a 'Massively Mounted' Song in Spain!.

"Coming for you Villians @mohitsuri @tarasutaria @amulvmohan," he captioned the photo.

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Also Read | Ingrid Bergman Birth Anniversary: From Gaslight to Casablanca, 7 Best Movies of Legendary Diva Ranked Per IMDb Rating (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tara shared Arjun's picture on her Story and wrote the message, "Ok aaja."

Meanwhile, producer Amul V Mohan also shared a glimpse from the sets of the shoot and wrote, "Aye Villain. Day 46."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)