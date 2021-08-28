The beautiful, vivacious and the incredibly wonderful performer the great Ingrid Bergman had sadly left us nearly four decades back. But she had left in her wake so many incredible movies and performances, many of them ranking among the classics and cult classics. From Alfred Hitchcock to Ingmar Bergman, she had worked with some great filmmakers and delivered some unforgettable acts, winning three Oscars (Gaslight, Anastasia, Murder on the Orient Express) in the process. What Is the Meaning of Gaslighting: Signs & Symptoms of This Mental Abuse.

On the occasion of the actress' birth anniversary, we look at seven of her best films ranked as per IMDb:

Spellbound (1945)

Ingrid Bergman in Spellbound

IMDb Score: 7.5

One of Alfred Hitchcock's underrated films, Spellbound is a psychological thriller starring, Bergman and Gregory Peck in the lead. It revolves around a doctor at a psychiatry ward, who realises her new colleague is not who he claims to be. Alfred Hitchcock Birth Anniversary: From Amitabh Bachchan’s Benaam to Bobby Deol’s Humraaz, 11 Hindi Movies That Were Remakes of Master of Suspense’s Works.

Europe '51 (1952)

Ingrid Bergman in Europe '51

IMDb Score: 7.5

In this neorealist film made by Roberto Rossellini, Bergman plays a rich women who gets into humanitarian activities after her son dies by suicide, stricken by guilt that she didn't pay enough attention to him when he was alive. The actress had won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at 1952 Venice Film Festival for her performance. Malayalam movie Varsham, starring Mammootty, was partly inspired from this film.

The Visit (1964)

Ingrid Bergman in The Visit

IMDb Score: 7.5

Bernhard Wicki has directed this drama that has Ingrid Bergman play a woman who return to her town as a rich woman and winning it over with her generosities. Little do they know that she is planning to take revenge on them for causing her to run away years back.

Gaslight (1944)

Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight

IMDb Score: 7.8

An incredible, nerve-racking thriller directed by George Cukor, Gaslight has Bergman play a married woman, who is being driven insane by her shrewd and greedy husband in a calculative game of manipulation.

Notorious (1946)

Ingrid Bergman in Notorious

IMDb Score: 8.0

Alfred Hitchcock returns to this list with this drama, that has Ingrid Bergman play a femme fatale forced to spy on a group of Nazis, who are her friends. The Hindi film Jism 2 is inspired by this movie.

Autumn Sonata (1978)

Ingrid Bergman in Autumn Sonata

IMDb Score: 8.2

Ingrid Bergman's last movie role comes in this Ingmar Bergman movie, a musical drama about the fractured relationship between Bergman's pianist and her married daughter, played by Liv Ullmann. The Hindi movie Tehzeeb, starring Urmila Matondkar and Shabana Azmi, is inspired by this movie.

Casablanca (1942)

Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca

IMDb Score: 8.5

Does this Michael Curtiz film need any introduction? Considered as one of the greatest movies of all time, Casablanca is a romantic drama set during the height of World War II, where a world-weary bar-owner is left in a dilemma over saving his former lover, who is married to an enemy of the Nazi. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman share a brilliant chemistry here, that is enhanced by some beautiful lines.

