New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', feels the climax of the film sets up the prospect of a sequel brilliantly.

He is confident that director Dibakar Banerjee can easily make a broodier, edgier, and darker next chapter that brings Arjun and Parineeti Chopra together again.

When asked about a potential sequel, Arjun said, "If you see the brilliant climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realise that there is definitely a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and excessively thrilling."

He added, "Now, with all the love and appreciation that the film is getting, it is up to my masterful director and his genius mind to tell us whether or not he is seeing this happening. I can assure you that whenever he gives us the green signal, Pari and I will be on to shoot."

Arjun is thankful to Dibakar for believing in him to deliver the role of a corrupt Haryanvi cop, Pinky Dahiya, who realises that he needs to save himself first.

He said, "SAPF was an extremely satiating experience for me as an actor. It really took me to places that I didn't imagine going and all the appreciation I'm getting is because Dibakar saw me as Pinky Dahiya. I'm overwhelmed because I know how much Dibakar told me to believe in myself and submit to his process."

Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic 'Ishaqzaade' duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen.

Apart from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)

