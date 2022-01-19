Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday showered his dog and his sister Anshula Kapoor with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a picture of Anshula hugging their pet.

Also Read | Star Trek Discovery Renewed for Season 5; Season 4 to Stream on Paramount+ From February 10.

"My precious," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji to it.

Reacting to Arjun's post, Anshula dropped a sweet comment .

Also Read | Pooja Gor Recovers From COVID-19; Actress Updates Fans With a Stunning Photo at the Beach.

"Love you even when you are sneakily capturing candids," she wrote, depicting the unconditional love between the siblings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy working on 'Ek Villain Returns'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)