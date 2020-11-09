New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor who is currently in Dharamshala shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police,' on Monday said that he would be shooting for the film even on this Diwali.

The 35-year-old actor will be celebrating this Diwali with the cast of 'Bhoot Police,' which includes actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Completes 13 Years in Bollywood; 5 Times The Diva Styled a Pant Suit in a Unique Way (View Pics).

"I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will be working but I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen," he said.

"I think my friends and family would understand the lesser we socialise and the more we maintain distance, it will only allow us to maybe prevail against the virus it's beneficial to all. Even our festivities should teach us that we don't need to be with one another to celebrate. It's the emotion, it's the feeling," he added.

Also Read | Laxmii: Raghava Lawrence Pens Heartwarming Note Ahead of Akshay Kumar Film's Disney+ Hotstar Premiere, Khiladi Responds (Read Tweet).

The 'Ishaqzaade,' actor went on to express gratitude for being able to work during the coronavirus pandemic and said that being able to work during this is his actual "Diwali gift."

"I am feeling grateful to be working, lucky to start a film in a time where it seemed impossible a couple of months back. I guess that's a Diwali gift. God has been kind. I plan to spend it in Dharamshala with our cast and crew," Kapoor said.

"I think we will be able to have a basic get together because we are in a bubble while we are shooting. It will be a day off, allowing everybody to connect with their families back home and take it easy and just be happy and pray for an amazing start to the new year," he added.

'Bhoot Police' has been presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment.

The spooky comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)