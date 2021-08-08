Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Franco Columbu on his 80th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Arnold posted a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Franco Columbu.

Also Read | Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse of His Pre-Shoot Sunday Mood.

Alongside he wrote: "Franco would have been 80 today. He was everything to me - best friend, training partner, chess partner. I miss him dearly."

For the unversed, Franco Columbu was a popular Italian bodybuilder and actor. He had even shared screen space with Arnold in movies like 'The Terminator', 'The Running Man' and 'Conan the Barbarian'.

Also Read | Bob Odenkirk Health Update: Better Call Saul Star Says He 'Is Doing Great' After Suffering a Heart Attack.

Reportedly, Arnold first met Franco Columbu in Germany in the 1960s where they were rivals in bodybuilding competitions. Franco Columbo breathed his last in August 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)