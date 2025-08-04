Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy series 'Fubar' has been cancelled after two seasons by Netflix, reported Variety.

After a successful first season in 2023, the series apparently did not get the expected momentum during its second season, which premiered on June 12, following a gap of two years after its initial run.

The show had a good start in the initial weeks after its premiere, but then it fell off the chart the following week, according to Variety.

The logline of the series stated, "Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative, who just so happened to be his daughter, he's back and face to face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world...if she doesn't destroy his life first."

'Fubar' starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris and Scott Thompson.

'Fubar' was created, showrun and executive produced by Nick Santora, with Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs and Scott Sullivan among others serving as additional executive producers.

Among the series Netflix has recently renewed include: Jennifer Ortega's 'Wednesday', 'Untamed,' 'Tires,' 'Ransom Canyon,' 'Virgin River,' 'Bridgerton' (two seasons), 'Forever (Four Seasons), 'The Diplomat,' and 'My Life with the Walter Boys' among others.

On the work front, Arnold will be next seen in the action film 'King Fury 2'. The film is directed by David Sandberg. The movie is a sequel to 'King Fury' released in 2015.

David Sandberg will be playing the lead role in the film. (ANI)

