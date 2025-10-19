Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Ahead of Deepotsav, a massive rangoli spanning nearly 50,000 square feet is being made at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, drawing devotees and visitors with its intricate artwork and vibrant colours.

Artists are working meticulously to complete the masterpiece in time for the festival of lights.

Also Read | Sam Rivers Dies: Limp Bizkit Bassist and Founding Member Passes Away at 48.

Rangoli artist Nandini Prajapati expressed her excitement about the opportunity. "We feel truly blessed to have had the chance to create rangoli in Baba Mahakal's courtyard. Everyone here is feeling very joyful. We also got the chance to stay here for two days... It took us two days and two nights to complete it," she said.

The rangoli, made using traditional designs and bright colours, is part of the temple's preparations for the grand celebration of Deepotsav.

Also Read | 'Tere Ishk Mein' Song: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Irshad Kamil Reunite for Title Track (Watch Video).

Another artist, Chandini, shared her happiness, saying, "We have designed a rangoli for Baba Mahakal and displayed a beautiful pattern here. We have been making rangolis here for the past two years... We have been working on this for two days and two nights, and this rangoli is about to be finished today..."

The Festival of Diwali is celebrated after Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, following his 14 years of exile and his defeat of the demon king Ravana. During this exile, the Demon King Ravana of Lanka abducted Mata Sita.

Lord Rama conquered Lanka and saved Mata Sita. In joyous celebration of this victory and the return of King Rama, the people of Ayodhya celebrate this day by illuminating the city with earthen diyas and distributing sweets.

The Festival of Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil. People prepare by cleansing homes and spirits. Ritual baths and lighting diyas are central. Homes are decorated with rangolis and flowers. Wishes and messages are shared to spread positivity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)