Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be coming out with his maiden series on Netflix in 2025, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled series marks Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director.

The project was unveiled in Los Angeles this week at an event — hosted by Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix — showcasing some of the most ambitious international titles coming to the service next year, a press release stated.

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the series is dubbed as a multi-genre project that promises an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood", as per the official plotline.

The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema, it added.

"We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider," Shah Rukh, who founded Red Chillies with wife Gauri, said in a statement.

"It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment," he added.

The 59-year-old actor also announced the project on his official X page.

"It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia . Here's to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No business like Show business!!" the superstar posted.

The series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after films "Darlings", "Bhakshak", "Class of '83", and shows "Betaal" and "Bard of Blood".

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, said the company is thrilled to continue its partnership with Red Chillies with the "special series".

"Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision, and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can't wait for our members to watch it," she added.

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana Khan made her acting debut with a Netflix project.

She starred in Zoya Akhtar's 2023 movie “The Archies”, based on the iconic comic series of the same name.

