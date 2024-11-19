Nayanthara and Dhanush's case has been making headlines these days. No doubt, Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush grabbed attention after the trailer of her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was released. Many South actresses have supported the Lady Superstar, while some have remained silent. However, it seems Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is not one to stay quiet. He backed the actress in his way. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: Despite Dhanush’s Legal Threat, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Netflix Documentary Uses BTS Footage From ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (Watch Video).

On Tuesday, November 19, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram stories to express his appreciation for Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, by sharing its poster. While he chose not to add a caption or tag anyone, the gesture was loud and clear—his support for the Lady Superstar was evident. Even Namrata Shirodkar showed her backing by liking the post, adding to the wave of support surrounding Nayanthara in this ongoing saga.

Mahesh Babu's Instagram Status

Mahesh Babu's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

About ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’

Nayanthara's documentary One Hour 22 minutes documentary on Netflix revolves around the actor's life and how she overcomes all the bottlenecks and hindrances in her life to become the biggest superstar in South India.

About Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy

In an open letter, Nayanthara accused Tamil actor Dhanush of refusing to grant her a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to include visuals from their 2015 hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. Nayanthara claimed that despite her request, Dhanush not only declined permission but also escalated the matter by sending her a legal notice. The notice reportedly demanded INR 10 crore in damages, creating a stir in the industry. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

Nayanthara's Open Letter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

