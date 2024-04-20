Entertainment News | Athiya Shetty Cheers for KL Rahul as He Scores Half-century in CSK Vs LSG IPL Match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Athiya Shetty, who is the forever cheerleader of her husband KL Rahul, praised him as his team, Lucknow Super Giants, won their recent IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings. KL Rahul also achieved a personal milestone during the game.

As KL Rahul scored a half-century, Athiya expressed her excitement on social media, sharing a highlight from the match that read, "KL Rahul tonight. 53 runs off 31 balls" followed by a caption that read, "and this guy" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Athiya was seen attending Lucknow's practice session at Ekana Stadium ahead of the match, showing her support for KL Rahul and his team.

Earlier on Thursday, the cricketer received a romantic birthday wish from Athiya.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya dropped mushy pictures with KL Rahul.

In the first picture, Athiya can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. The second image shows the two sharing a warm hug.

"My whole heart for my whole life...happy birthday, my everything," she captioned the post.

Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023. They dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

KL, on the other hand, is currently busy playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League.(ANI)

