Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): The makers of the Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz starrer 'Caught Stealing' have unveiled the trailer of the crime film.

In the film, Butler plays Hank Thompson, "a former baseball player who 'unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined," per the official logline, reported Variety.

Butler is joined by cast members Bad Bunny, Matt Smith, Regina King, Vincent D'Onofrio, Action Bronson, Liev Schreiber and Griffin Dunne. Zoe Kravitz plays Butler's love interest.

The film is written by Charlie Huston and adapted from his book series. "I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie's adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can't wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers," Aronofsky said earlier, reported Variety.

Aronofsky's recent projects include 2022's 'The Whale'. He also directed 'Mother!' (2017), 'Black Swan' (2010) and 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)'.

"Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity not to be a part of," Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, said in a previous announcement.

Butler recently appeared in the miniseries "Masters of the Air" and the Denis Villeneuve film 'Dune: Part Two', which won two Oscars at this year's ceremony. Kravitz recently directed the film 'Blink Twice'. (ANI)

