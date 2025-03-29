Entertainment News | Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, Javier Bardem, Join Open Letter Slamming Oscars' Reaction to 'No Other Land' Co-director Attack

Hamdan Ballal (second from the right) (Photo: Reuters)

Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): A group of Hollywood actors and Oscar voters has slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for its response to the recent assault and arrest of Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Around 600 Oscar voters, including Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, and Javier Bardem, signed an open letter criticizing the Academy's lack of support.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari’s Lehenga Looks Deserve Every Bit of Your Attention (View Pics).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the letter, updated on Friday, read: "It is indefensible for an organization to recognize a film with an award in the first week of March and then fail to defend its filmmakers just a few weeks later."

The reaction comes after AMPAS leaders Bill Kramer and Janet Yang issued a statement on Wednesday suggesting that Ballal's attack involved "many unique viewpoints."

Also Read | Celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025 in Style: Ethnic Outfits Inspired by Rasha Thadani, Kriti Sanon and Others (View Pics).

Other celebs who signed the letter include Mark Ruffalo, Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer, Emma Thompson, Tony Kushner, Richard Gere, Andrea Riseborough, and Todd Haynes.

Hamdan Ballal, who co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary, 'No Other Land', was assaulted and arrested by the Israeli military earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the West Bank village of Susiya, Ballal's hometown, during a confrontation with settlers. According to co-director Yuval Abraham, Ballal suffered injuries to his head and stomach, was zip-tied and blindfolded, and was released the following day, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The letter accused the Academy of failing to support a filmmaker whose work shed light on difficult truths.

"The targeting of Ballal is not just an attack on one filmmaker -- it is an attack on all those who dare to bear witness and tell inconvenient truths. We will continue to watch over this film team. Winning an Oscar has put their lives in increasing danger, and we will not mince words when the safety of fellow artists is at stake," the open letter stated.

'No Other Land' follows a Palestinian family living in the West Bank as their home gets destroyed by the Israeli government and they face displacement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)