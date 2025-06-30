Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Actress and film producer Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out on the red carpet at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project alongside her boyfriend, Dakota Brubaker, reported E! News.

Ava Phillippe, whose parents are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe, made her red carpet debut on June 28.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Genelia Deshmukh Only Delivered Hits With Aamir Khan in Bollywood? Here's Truth Behind Viral Claim Post 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Success!.

The 25-year-old donned a layered, cream-coloured gown with intricate beaded detailing, as well as a pair of chic sunglasses and silver hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Dakota sported a light beige linen suit and, of course, a pair of black sunnies to match.

The duo's red carpet debut comes nearly seven months after the influencer seemed to hard-launch their romance in a holiday Instagram photo dump, in which Dakota was touching her chin and leaning in to kiss her on the cheek. At the same time, she made a pouty face toward the camera, reported E! News.

Also Read | 'Kannappa' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Is Vishnu Manchu's Movie an 'Industry Hit' or 'Devotional Blockbuster? First Weekend Collections Have THIS To Say!.

The two have not opened up much about their relationship on social media. "POV you and ur gf finally move in together," Dakota wrote over a June 7 TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to an Ethan Fields cover of Mike Posner's "Cooler Than Me" before Ava runs up to hug him from behind.

After few days, another footage got the attention and the fans compared their relationship to Reese and Ryan Phillipe

"Close enough," one fan commented under a June 9 TikTok video of the two. "Welcome back Reese & Ryan!"

Ava responded by expressing her objection to this comparison. "You guys," she captioned a June 11 TikTok of her and Dakota shaking their heads with disapproval, "whaaaaattt," reported E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)