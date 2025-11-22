Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his directorials 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', on Friday penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in fond memory of his late father, Deb Mukherjee.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Ayan shared a string of his childhood moments spent with his dad.

Have a look at them.

"Happy Birthday, Baba!!! Love you. Miss you," Ayan captioned the post.

Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away on March 14, 2025, was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had been married twice. His daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. His son, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is from his second marriage. (ANI)

