Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated film 'Azaad.' The film stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles.

Ahead of the movie's release, a video of Rasha is making rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen juggling studies and acting.

In the video, when asked if she was ready with her lines, Rasha replied with a smile, "Studying. I have my boards in less than 10 days. My first paper is Geography."

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, introduces Ajay Devgn as a rebel (baaghi) and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. A dramatic turn in the story shows the horse going missing during a battle against British forces, and Aaman Devgn's character steps in to help find it. The clip also hints at the bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters, with the younger one looking up to his mentor. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani plays a character from a royal family.

A couple of days ago, a new song from the film titled 'Uyi Amma' was unveiled, where Rasha was seen showcasing her dancing skills. Madhubanti Bagchi lent her vocals to the song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in pre-independence India and will hit theatres on January 17. (ANI)

