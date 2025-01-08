Rasha Thadani is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated film Azaad, which stars debutant Aaman Devgan alongside Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty. Even before the film's release, Raveena Tandon’s daughter has created quite a buzz, leaving audiences in awe with her sensational dance moves in the item number “Uyi Amma”. Her electrifying performance and sizzling screen presence have drawn comparisons to none other than Katrina Kaif, with fans hailing her as the ‘Next Katrina’. Social media is abuzz with praises, with many declaring, ‘A Heroine Is Born’. This stellar start has set high expectations for the young starlet. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is slated to hit theatres on January 17, promising an exciting debut for Rasha. ‘Azaad’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani Star in Powerful Tale of the Human-Animal Bond, Film Set To Hit Theatres on January 17 (Watch Video).

Watch Rasha Thadani’s Item Song ‘Uyi Amma’ Below:

See What Netizens Have Said:

Zee Music Company)

(Photo Credits: YouTube/

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)