Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, are set to make their Bollywood debut with the film Azaad. At the trailer launch event, Rasha shared a life lesson her mother imparted to her from the Bhagavad Gita. Reflecting on the scripture’s wisdom, she said, “Mere mummy ne mujhe ek baar bola tha ki Bhagavad Gita mein likha hai, Krishan ji ne kaha tha ki, you just work hard, put in your best aur phir jo hota hai uske aage who bhagwaan k upar hai. Toh Krishan ji ne ye Bhagavad Gita mein kaha tha, and this sticks with me (My mother once told me that Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita, ‘You just work hard, put in your best, and whatever happens beyond that is up to God.’ This teaching from the Gita has stayed with me.)”

Rasha Thadani at ‘Azaad’ Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rasha thadani 🩷 (@rashadorbie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)