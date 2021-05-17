New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): With cyclone Tauktae advancing over Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities urged their fans on social media to stay indoors and remain safe.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet that read, "The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever."

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a post by BMC regarding the cyclone, calling it 'Important' and adding a 'Ghar Pe Raho' sticker to her story.

Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik tweeted, "Please everyone along the western coast be safe and indoors. This cyclone does not look good."

Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post calling the cyclone another reason why you should be home. He wrote, "One more reason to stay inside." Along with it, he shared a photo from his younger days, posing in front of a large outdoor fan.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Please do not step out unless absolutely essential. Stay home, don't panic, take good care of yourself and your loved ones. We will overcome this too Flexed biceps #CycloneTauktae."

Requesting people to take good care, Kunal Khemmu also tweeted, "Guys, please avoid stepping out unless very urgent. Stay home with your loved ones, take good care and don't panic. My prayers with those affected by #CycloneTauktae."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "As informed by the IMD wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to #MUMBAI Please avoid venturing near coast."

A heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds was witnessed today at the Gateway of India in Mumbai due to the effect of the cyclone.

The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will also be closed for commuters till further notice due to heavy wind speed triggered due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking people to take alternate routes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 km per hour at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. (ANI)

