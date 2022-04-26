Los Angeles, Apr 26 (PTI) Rapper Bad Bunny has been roped in by Sony Pictures to essay the role of Marvel hero El Muerto and will be headlining a standalone movie.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

Also Read | Super Mario Bros Movie Delayed To 2023, Confirms Nintendo Leader Shigeru Miyamoto.

According to Variety, "El Muerto" is set to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Bad Bunny's casting was announced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas.

Also Read | Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: She's a Style Maverick Who's Born to Rule the Fashion Charts (View Pics).

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible .. so exciting,” the rapper said, adding that he grew up a fan of wrestling.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask.In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)