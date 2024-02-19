London [UK], February 19 (ANI): Football legend David Beckham marked his stylish presence at the ongoing 77th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Beckham looked dapper in a black tailored tuxedo which he layered over a crisp white shirt and suave black bow. He happily posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Several pictures of Beckham from the ceremony surfaced online. In one of the images, he can be seen exchanging warm greetings with Prince William.

Take a look at the image.

Beckham is one of the presenters at BAFTA this year. The ceremony is currently being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Viewers can watch it online on Lionsgate Play.

Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer leads the BAFTA nominations with 13 nods. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things follows closely with 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest each received nine nominations. (ANI)

