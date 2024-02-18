London [United Kingdom], February 18 (ANI): Prince William arrived at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010.

However, his wife Kate Middleton was missing from the ceremony as she had recently returned home after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Prince looked handsome as he donned a dark blue tuxedo as he walked the red carpet at the grand ceremony.

Apart from them, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Football legend David Beckham, Andrew Scott, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh among others also arrived at the red carpet.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is currently underway at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations with 13, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11. Both are up for best film, while 'Oppenheimer' also received nods for adapted screenplay, director for Christopher Nolan, supporting actress for Emily Blunt, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and lead actor for Cillian Murphy. 'Poor Things' is also competing for adapted screenplay, in addition to leading actress for Emma Stone and outstanding British film, as per Variety.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'The Zone of Interest' follow with nine nominations. 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Holdovers' and 'Maestro' are also in the race with seven nods each. (ANI)

