Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is back with BAFTA Breakthrough India scheme, and announced the date of applications for its programme.

The programme is open to creatives from across the film, games and television industries nationally, as well as those working in the UK and the US.

Also Read | Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Learnt to Ride a Bike For Her Role in Upcoming Series (View Pics).

This year also marks Netflix's third year supporting BAFTA Breakthrough in India and its fourth year in the UK and US.

BAFTA Breakthrough aims to identify and nurture emerging talent from around the world and equip them with the resources they need to develop their skills and progress in their chosen field. First launched in the UK ten years ago, BAFTA Breakthrough is one of the arts charity's flagship talent schemes, with over 200 careers developed and accelerated to-date. Through this initiative, BAFTA Breakthrough India will once again identify and celebrate Indian talent by offering a bespoke programme of support - helping participants expand their knowledge about the industry, develop their craft, address barriers to progression, and build a global network with leading professionals who can boost their career trajectory.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Shares Pic with Ex Rohman Shawl, Captions It as 'Nice Picture'.

Tim Hunter, BAFTA Executive Director of Learning, Inclusion, Policy and Membership said, "Given the significant contribution of the South Asian community to UK culture, and global influence of India's screen industries, we're thrilled to be supporting the next generation of change-makers to make their mark on India's creative arts and support cross-cultural exchange between our two countries. Many thanks to Netflix for providing the generous support needed to bring BAFTA Breakthrough to life.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, "We are proud of our partnership with BAFTA for the Breakthrough India Program for the third consecutive year. With this programme, we are excited to give wings to the next generation of creators and provide them with a prestigious global platform to showcase their best work. We look forward to extending our support to India's creative community as they connect and learn from the global network of BAFTA Breakthroughs."

By tradition, BAFTA will select talent through a cross-industry jury of notable experts meticulously picked to ensure a broad and varied range of valuable perspectives. The 2023/24 cohort will be announced later this year.

The successful participants will be revealed in a global announcement in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)