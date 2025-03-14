Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, best known for his film "Moonlight" and series "The Underground Railroad", is in talks to direct his next feature film, a sci-fi thriller starring Glen Powell.

Titled “The Natural Order”, the project comes from an unpublished manuscript by Matthew Aldrich, and revolves around the pursuit of eternal life.

Universal preemptively landed the rights to the original pitch, with Jenkins in talks to direct. Jenkins and Aldrich are attached to adapt the screenplay from an unpublished manuscript written by Aldrich (which will be his first novel), reported Variety.

Jenkins just recently directed “Mufasa: The Lion King” for Disney which went on to gross more than USD 700 million worldwide.

Powell is enjoying a great box office run with romantic comedy “Anyone but You” and “Twisters.” He was also praised for his role in Netflix's “Hit Man.”

