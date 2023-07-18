Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Barun Sobti is on a roll. After 'Asur 2', he delivered a stellar performance in Netflix's thriller 'Kohrra'.

'Kohrra' is a police procedural set in Punjab that revolves around the murder of an NRI guy. It stars Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti as cops investigating the matter, Harleen Sethi as Surinder's daughter and Lagaan's Rachel Shelley as the mother of NRI kid's friend.

The show was mainly shot in Punjab.

In conversation with ANI, Sudip Sharma, showrunner of 'Kohhra', talked about BTS moments from the sets. He revealed that Barun loves exploring mystery rooms.

"Barun is a big fan of mystery rooms. He got me hooked onto it...I went 4-5 times with him. In Ludhiana, we were stuck in a hotel for four-five months and the only thing we could find there was a mystery room...It was fun," Sudip shared.

Mystery Rooms is a live escape game where you are locked up in a room for some time with a group of 2-8 people to solve many puzzles to escape.

Sudip also shared what makes 'Kohhra' stand out from the other shows.

"There is a delicate balance of investigation drama and a relationship drama that we have tried to find with this. We never approached the show as a cop drama. It is more than that. It's more than who killed whom. It's really about human relationships," he said. (ANI)

