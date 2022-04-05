Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): The Cannes Film Festival, on Tuesday, confirmed the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated rock and roll feature film 'Elvis'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann will present the world premiere of his film along with Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

According to the Cannes festival, the film "explores the life and music of 'The King' Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley."

'Elvis', produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, will be released by the Warner Bros in North America on June 24, and in the rest of the world from June 22.

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann had made history in Cannes by being the only filmmaker to have two feature films open the Cannes Film Festival; 'Moulin Rouge!' in 2001 and 'The Great Gatsby' in 2013.

"In 1992, he was a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his first film 'Strictly Ballroom', which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section," said the Cannes organizers praising the acclaimed 'Elvis' director. (ANI)

