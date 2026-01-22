Washington DC [US], January 22 (ANI): The first look photos of Oscar Isaac starrer series 'Beef' are finally out, offering a glimpse of the new plot and story in the upcoming season, which debuts on April 16.

'Beef' is an anthology series which will be back with its second season soon, with Oscar Issac in the lead role. It will also star Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in the lead roles.

In the first look images, Charles Melton is seen lifting weights while Cailiee Spaeny appears worried on a hospital bed. Oscar Issac drives a golf car and Carey Mulligan considers a facelift as she stares at herself in the mirror in the first look photos.

While sharing the photos, Netflix wrote, "Every relationship has its BEEF. Here's your first look at Season 2, premiering April 16."

'Beef' Season 2 also stars Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn as Chairwoman Park and 'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim.

According to Variety, this time around, the Emmy-winning anthology series moves into the elitist world of a country club, where "chess moves of favours and coercion" circle around its Korean billionaire owner.

Melton and Spaeny star as young couple Austin and Ashley, who work at the club and witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, Josh and Lindsay (played by Isaac and Mulligan), as reported by Variety.

The recurring cast also includes William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava, and BM as Woosh.

According to Variety, the season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, with creator Lee Sung Jin returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who starred in and executive produced Season 1, remain on board as EP (Executive Producer) alongside Jake Schreier, Kitao Sakurai, Ethan Kuperberg and Anna Ouyang Moench, plus Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny.

'Beef' returns more than three years after the premiere of Season 1, which followed two strangers whose lives become dangerously intertwined after a road rage incident. It starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles. (ANI)

