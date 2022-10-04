Bella Hadid has taken over Paris with one stunning look after another! This week, the model has walked a tonne of runways, most recently for Stella McCartney. Bella took over the runway in a sheer, embellished catsuit that was layered over a nude thong. She also wore a second ensemble, consisting of a black vest and low-rise pants with hip cut-outs embellished with beads. Bella Hadid Gets Dress Spray-Painted on Her Body at the Coperni Show in Paris (Watch Video).

According to Page Six, the designer's father, Paul McCartney, along with front row guests Karlie Kloss, Poppy Delevingne, Ellie Goulding, Jaden Smith, Jerry Seinfeld, and others watched Bella walk the catwalk alongside sister Gigi Hadid, Amber Valletta, and others. During the Paris Fashion Week, Bella also walked the runway in Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Off-White, and other brands. Most notably, she finished the Coperni event wearing a homemade dress that went viral on social media. Bella Hadid Closes Coperni Spring 2023 Collection in Paris Dressed With Spray-Paint on Her Body.

Bella Hadid Walks in Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid rocked the runway for Stella McCartney in a sheer, shimmery catsuit at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/hCAjoxx9yj pic.twitter.com/qWzIgNoAAV — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 3, 2022

The model initially made an appearance in just her underwear and heels with her hands covering her breasts as a crew of people used spray paint to cover her in the dress. With a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder sleeves, the unique gown was made by the daring designer using a layer of latex that eventually solidified.

