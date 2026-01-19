Los Angeles [US], January 19 (ANI): It was not easy for Ben Affleck to shoot for his emotional goodbye scene with Bruce Willis in the 1998 disaster blockbuster 'Armageddon'.

Recently, speaking with Fox 32 Chicago, Ben recalled suffering from food poisoning during the shoot of one of the crucial scenes of the film, Variety reported.

"When we shot that scene, I had food poisoning," Affleck said.

"I wasn't an experienced enough actor at that point to know that you can just pick up the phone and be like, 'I'm too sick to work today.' I'm like, 'I better come in.' So I went and I was literally, it's the only time it's ever happened in my life, vomiting between takes," he added.

Affleck quipped, saying his distressed state "probably made the scene better."

The scene in question saw oil man A.J. Frost, played by Affleck, say goodbye to "deep core" oil driller Harry Stamper, played by Willis, as he sacrifices himself to manually detonate a bomb to destroy an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

Directed by Michael Bay, the film also featured Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Will Patton, Steve Buscemi, William Fichtner, Owen Wilson and Michael Clarke Duncan. (ANI)

