Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Wordle - the web-based word game has found a new set of players. And they are none other than the mighty heroes of Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck revealed that he has a "celebrity Wordle group" with a few close friends in the industry: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Bradley Cooper.

Affleck revealed he joined wordle after spending time playing the web-based word game Octordle -- which he had to put aside during the pandemic temporarily, reported People, a US-based media company.

His love for Octordle -- which Affleck describes as "Wordle with more words" -- has led him to be invited to a "cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group" consisting of his fellow stars.

"Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses. I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games," Affleck said. "And let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar. I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled."

"You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and ridicule," he continued. "So I'm in training."

As for Affleck's longtime friendship with his Wordle buddy Damon, the star revealed that "the reason it works is that I trust him and love him."

Affleck continued, "And I know that this is somebody with integrity," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "In this business, failure is hard, and success is confusing and can make you lose your bearings. Having that friendship as a touchstone over the years was really meaningful." (ANI)

