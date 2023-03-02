According to recent reports, actor-director Ben Affleck appears to be the frontrunner to direct the upcoming Batman film, The Brave and The Bold. The Brave and the Bold is part of James Gunn's new DCU film slate, which is distinct from Robert Pattinson's The Batman films. Keep an eye on this space for more project updates. New Batman and Robin Movie Titled 'The Brave and the Bold' in Works at DC Studios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCU - The Direct (@dcu_direct)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)