Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro starring movie 'Meet the Parents 4' has officially been renamed 'Focker in Law', reported Variety.

Along with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, the fourth instalment of the series will also star Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson, with singer Ariana Grande joining the cast as per the outlet.

The new film's title references the surname of Stiller's character, Greg Focker in the film.

In the original movie, Stiller's character endures a lot of painfully awkward hijinks while visiting his girlfriend's parents for the first time.

'Meet the Parents,' which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, became a box office blockbuster with 330 million USD worldwide, reported Variety.

This comedy film then spawned two commercially successful sequels: 2004's 'Meet the Fockers' (which introduced Greg's parents, Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman) and 2010's 'Little Fockers.'

Stiller teased the next instalment during a 25th anniversary screening of 'Meet the Parents,' saying they only returned because they found an "organic reason" to revisit these characters, reported Variety.

"What spurred the idea is that I'm the age that Bob was when we did the first movie. It felt like a mirror to the first film, where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family," said Stiller to the crowd at Tribeca Festival as quoted by Variety.

De Niro revealed he's read the screenplay, though he stopped short of offering any plot details. "The script is really fun. I'm looking forward to it," said Robert De Niro as quoted by Variety.

'Focker in Law' is directed by John Hamburg. It is slated to hit theatres on November 25, 2026. (ANI)

