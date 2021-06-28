Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): The annual BET Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with big awards going to rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and others.

Hosted by Taraji P Henson, the ceremony this year featured the theme 'Year of the Black Woman'.

The show saw a tribute performance dedicated to DMX by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Griselda. DMX died in April at the age of 50.

The live event also featured performances by H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Migos, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Andra Day, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo and Rapsody.

Queen Latifah was honoured with this year's BET Lifetime Achievement Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andra Day took home the 'Best Best Actor (female)' award for her role in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', while Chadwick Boseman won the 'Best Actor (Male)' award posthumously.

See below for the complete list of winners:

Album of the year:

After Hours - The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby - DaBaby

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King's Disease - Nas

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist:

Beyonce

H.E.R. (Winner)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (Winner)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist:

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (Winner)

Pop Smoke

Best new artist:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (Winner)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - 'Whats Poppin (Remix)'

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - 'Cry Baby'

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby - 'For the Night'

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (Winner)

Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Bebe Winans - 'In Jesus Name'

CeCe Winans - 'Never Lost'

H.E.R. - 'Hold Us Together'

Kirk Franklin - 'Strong God' (Winner)

Marvin Sapp - 'Thank You for It All'

Tamela Mann - 'Touch From You'

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - 'So Done'

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - 'Baby Mama'

Bri Steves - 'Anti Queen'

Chloe X Halle - 'Baby Girl'

Ciara featuring Ester Dean - 'Rooted'

SZA - 'Good Days' (Winner)

Viewer's choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'

Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - 'Rockstar'

DJ Khaled featuring Drake - 'Popstar'

Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'

Lil Baby - 'The Bigger Picture'

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce - 'Savage (Remix)' (Winner)

Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'

Video of the year:

Cardi B - 'Up'

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' (Winner)

Chloe X Halle - 'Do It'

Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'

Drake featuring Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'

Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard (Winner)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best international act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actor (female):

Andra Day (Winner)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor (male):

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (Winner)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (Winner)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (Winner)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (Winner)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

The annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of the coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television.

Last year, the BET Awards was one of the first major awards shows to take place virtually after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by 'Insecure' actor Amanda Seales.

However, this year, the award function returned to the live show format and welcomed back an in-person, vaccinated audience. (ANI)

