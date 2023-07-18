Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Friends to enemies turned Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin stunned ‘Real Housewives of New York’ viewers by reconciling for an edition of the SkinnyGirl founder's "ReWives" podcast after their on-screen fight in 2010, Page Six reported.

Zarin said why she pushed her former bestie away, saying she felt left behind when Frankel went off to develop her now $100 million company.Zarin said, “I wanted to have real make-up. I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you. The reason I was mad at you because I was hurt. And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it,” she continued. “I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything.”Both also discussed their time on Bravo, claiming that the aspirations of producers, particularly Andy Cohen, drove them apart, as per Page Six.She added, “Had you done season four and not gone on your own, we would’ve made up.

Frankel agreed, “We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show.”

They also addressed one of their worst squabbles, when Frankel showed up with cameras at Jill's husband, Bobby Zarin's, burial. Frankel said it was Cohen's idea and that she had been persuaded to believe Jill was on board.

Frankel said, “What you’re saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f—king reality television. That’s disgusting.”

While this is the first time fans have received an inside look at their relationship in recent years, the duo briefly reconnected on a trip in June 2022. (ANI)

