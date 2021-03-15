Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce returned to the Grammys, pulling out all the sartorial stops for a surprise appearance during music's biggest night.

The legendary musician earned the award for her chart-topping tune 'Black Parade', which she released last year in honour of Juneteenth. It's safe to say the singer is no stranger to sweeping the Grammys.

She is the most-nominated female artist ever. But more notably, she made history tonight for breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins by any female artist, reported People magazine.

Beyonce's 28 wins at the Grammys made her the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards, moving her ahead of the former champion, Alison Krauss.

Among both genders, she trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys, a benchmark that Beyonce shouldn't have much trouble surpassing in the next few years, given the roll she is on.

She picked up four awards during this year's ceremony. Two came during the prime-time telecast, on which she accepted an award with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for 'Savage (Remix)' for best rap song and then one on her own for 'Black Parade' for best R&B performance.

These followed two more she won earlier in the day in the pre-telecast premiere ceremony: 'Brown Skin Girl' for the best music video and another award with Megan for 'Savage'.

"Oh my, I am so honoured. I'm so excited," she began her acceptance speech.

She added, "Thank you. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."

"This is so overwhelming. I have been working my whole life since nine years old. And I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night. Thank you so much," she further said.

Before exiting the stage, the 'Homecoming' star sweetly shouted out her kids, Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, whom she shares with Jay-Z.

She gushed, "I know my daughter is watching...My daughters and my son. Blue, congratulations, you won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y'all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y'all."

Bey then turned to her husband and said, "I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night, thank you."

For the ceremony, Queen Bey went all out, raising the glamour quotient in a custom black gathered leather mini dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, with black gloves and sheer black tights, arriving just in time to accept the award for best rap performance with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyonce made sure her gloves featured trompe l'oeil gold fingernails and topped off the look with massive drop earrings and sky-high Jimmy Choo platforms.

The songstress leads the pack of nominations with a total of nine nods and already took home her first award for the best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl'.

Beyonce last attended the Grammys in 2018 with Blue Ivy and JAY Z, where she was nominated for best rap/song collaboration for 'Family Feud' alongside her husband.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

