American singer Beyonce is holding two premieres for her highly anticipated concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The world premiere will take place in London on November 30 and the U.S. premiere will be held in Los Angeles on November 25. Days before Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment release the movie in theatres on December 1, these events will occur. On November 9 at BeyonceFilm.com, tickets for worldwide regions, such as Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, will go on sale. Beyoncé Unveils ‘Renaissance’ Concert Documentary Trailer, Theatrical Release in December 2023.

At her final show in Kansas City earlier this month, Beyonce unveiled the trailer for the concert documentary about her Renaissance World Tour, which is presently the singer's highest-grossing tour to date. Tickets are currently on sale in the US, Canada, and Mexico. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' follows the superstar singer embarking on the monumental tour in support of Renaissance, the album that helped her become the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards.

Locations weren't announced for the premieres, but an invite for the world premiere in London included the dress code "formal opulence." The dress code for the L.A. premiere? "Cozy opulence" -- a play off the singer's song "Cozy" from Renaissance. Beyonce made an unexpected appearance at Taylor Swift's concert film premiere, The Eras Tour, earlier this month at The Grove's AMC Theatre.

Beyonce's tour began in Sweden in May and has earned raved reviews for the star's dance and vocal performance, along with its detailed production and light work, dazzling costumes (and new ensembles throughout the entire tour), and daughter Blue Ivy's special appearances. The tour, which has reached 2.7 million fans, trended heavily on social media and became another Beyonce pop culture moment, especially with its fashion as fans sported everything from disco cowboy hats to shimmery silver ensembles and metallic sequins, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul McCartney, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Chris Rock, Selena Gomez, Issa Rae, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal, a number of the Kardashian family members, Cardi B, Gabrielle Union, Lenny Kravitz, Frank Ocean, Kelly Rowland, and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the many celebrities who attended the live performances. The official description of Beyonce's new film is as follows: "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and U.S. media alike, Beyonce's outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who traveled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home," reported The Hollywood Reporter.