Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): The first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has been unveiled, and it has undoubtedly taken his fans back to the 2010s.

Akshay took to his Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share the film's first song "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge." Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, "Volume badhaao! Bangle se pehla gaana aa chuka hai... Aur iss gaane ka Bhooth sab pe chadega!"

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix: Recap of Story So Far, Key Moments To Know.

The high-spirited, peppy track sees Akshay in peak entertainer mode, surrounded by quirky characters and ghostly elements. It gives a brief idea of the film's humor-driven story and its mix of comedy and spooky moments.

Take a look

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Age Difference: 'VIROSH' Officially Tie the Knot in Udaipur Today.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVNhHf8k7Hw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The music for the song is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Kumaar. It is sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit), with a rap section performed by Mellow D. The song carries an upbeat rhythm and playful visuals.

The upcoming horror-comedy marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The director-actor duo has delivered several cult favorites over the years, including 'Phir Hera Pheri,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' and 'Bhagam Bhag.' The film's shooting wrapped up in May last year.

Soon after the song was unveiled, fans chimed in in the comment section. Many even mentioned how the song took them back to the "2010 era."

"Looks like we're living the 2010 era again Priyadarshan X Akshay," wrote one user. "Now it's time for OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa," wrote another fan. "Yeh wala Akshay bohot miss kar raha tha," added a third fan.

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is being presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

'Bhooth Bangla' is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)