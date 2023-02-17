Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated by devotees across India. Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' are heard in all parts of the country on this day.

This year the festival will be observed on February 18. It's celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

A day ahead of the auspicious occasion, 1,100-year-old Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar marked the celebrations with full fervour as it was decorated with luminous and decorative lights.

Many people are visiting the temple on the occasion and are awestruck with the decorations.

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with a belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti.

The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. Among the famous Lord Shiva shrines of Odisha, Lord Loknath Temple in Puri, Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Lord Dhabaleshwar Temple in Cuttack, Lord Kapileswar Temple in Dhenkanal, Lord Panchalingeswar Temple in Balasore, Baba Akhandalmani Temple in Bhadrak, Ladukeswar Temple in Nayagarh, Gupteswar Temple in Koraput are about thousand years old and attract lakhs of devotees on the auspicious occasion every year.

Arrangements at the Lingaraj Temple include drinking water facilities, toilets and parking lots for the smooth conduct of the festival.

About 35 platoons of police will be deployed in the area for security and for smooth darshan by devotees. (ANI)

