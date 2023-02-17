While we wait to see Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's crackling chemistry is Ask The Star, the actor has already moved on to his next. Min Ho has landed in Canada today to start the second season of Pachinko. The show writer Soo Hugh had talked about the next season even before the first installment could end. She had said that the show was never supposed to be a limited one but 4 seasons long. So Lee Min Ho is gearing up to be the troubled and cruel Hansu, a character he aced in the first season. Pachinko Review: Youn Yuh-jung and Lee Min-ho's Apple TV+ Series Is A Slow Burner Kdrama That Benefits From Its Movie-like Execution (LatestLY Exclusive).

Lee Min-ho was spotted at the Incheon airport and even posted on Instagram. He shared a few candid clicks of his "I'll Be Back" message. While we were crushing on that, his co-stars from The King: Eternal Monarch's Woo Do Hwan and Boys Over Flowers' Kim Beom popped in to wish him a safe journey. Personal Touch: 5 Reasons Why Lee Min-Ho and Son Ye Jin's Kdrama Series Is Still Our Comfort Show.

Lee Min Ho replied to Woo Do Hwan and Kim Beom! WDH & KBM : Have a safe trip🙌 LMH : ♥ Lee Min Ho seems to have replied to his friends as soon as he arrived in Toronto😍 He is a kind man who replies to his friends with cute ♥#LeeMinHo #이민호 #李敏镐 #イ・ミンホ #Pachinko pic.twitter.com/3f6MEcVk0S — machi (@machi6221) February 17, 2023

Lee Min Ho also took out some time to reply to their messages. We love these sweet little messages on Instagram. They make us believe one day we will see a reunion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).