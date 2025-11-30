Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Just days before the grand finale of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 19, contestant Ashnoor was evicted from the house following an incident of physical violence.

The eviction comes after a confrontation during the ticket-to-finale task, where Ashnoor hit her fellow contestant, Tanya Mittal, with a wooden plank. The decision was announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with host Salman Khan addressing the seriousness of the incident.

When questioned by Salman, Ashnoor claimed she did not intend to injure Tanya. However, Salman presented video footage from the task, which suggested that the act appeared to be driven by anger rather than being accidental. Despite her explanation, the show's makers deemed her behaviour unacceptable and confirmed her eviction on the grounds of physical violence.

Following the announcement, a visibly emotional Ashnoor broke down, saying she never believed Tanya was hurt and did not want to leave the show.

Throughout her journey, Ashnoor's gameplay was frequently viewed as being heavily influenced by former contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who was evicted earlier in the season. During Family Week, her father had also encouraged her to stand up for herself, especially regarding issues such as "body shaming" by Tanya Mittal and evicted contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand.

With Ashnoor out of the race, the remaining contestants now competing for the trophy include Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Shehbaaz Badesha.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 stream on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and air on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. (ANI)

