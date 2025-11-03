Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday came as a shock to fans of 'Bigg Boss' as contestant Pranit More made a sudden exit from the reality TV show due to health reasons.

During the episode, host Salman Khan spoke to the housemates and revealed that Pranit had to leave the show on medical grounds. Sharing the news, Salman said that the doctors had just informed the makers about Pranit's condition and his "medical reports."

Also Read | Halloween 2025: Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Glimpses of Celebration With Husband Gene Goodenough and Twin Kids, Says 'It's All About the Joy on My Kids' Faces' (View Pics and Video).

He told the contestant, "It has just come to our attention. The doctor has given us your medical reports. Unfortunately, for medical attention, you will have to step out of the house. You are not eliminated, but the care and attention you need cannot be provided inside this house."

Soon after the episode aired, Pranit's team shared an update about his health on social media to clear any doubts and worries about his condition. In the post, they informed fans that he was recovering well and thanked everyone for their "love, support, and prayers."

Also Read | Esha Deol Birthday: Actress Shares Adorable Throwback Photo with Parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Says 'I Am Because of You' (View Pic).

"Hey guys, just wanted to update you all: Pranit is doing well. We're in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team, and they're keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you've been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," wrote the team.

Pranit's unexpected exit has left fans upset, as he was one of the most loved contestants this season.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.'

Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, and Shehbaz Badesha remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)