Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Awards are returning this year and the event, hosted by Ciara, will take place on March 2 at the YouTube Theater at LA's Hollywood Park.

As per Billboard, for the first time ever, tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public and will go on sale in February.

Also Read | Rapper Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman in Miami.

The annual Women in Music event recognizes music's top female artists, producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry and their communities. Bonnie Raitt will receive the Icon Award, and Gabby Barrett will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Phoebe Bridgers is 2022's Trailblazer Award recipient, and Doja Cat will be honoured with the Powerhouse Award. Karol G will receive the Rule Breaker Award, Saweetie will receive the Game Changer Award and Summer Walker gets this year's Chartbreaker Award.

Also Read | Halle Berry Opens Up About Sharing Fake Wedding Photo With Van Hunt.

All of the aforementioned honorees will also perform at the annual ceremony. Additionally, Reservoir Media's Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

"We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture," said Billboard's editorial director, Hannah Karp. "From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music."

"Billboard's Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry," said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. "From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn't be more thrilled to honour this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person."

Additional honourees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient, performers, celebrity presenters and more will be announced soon.

The 2022 Women in Music Awards will stream live, with more details to be announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)