Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): Pop superstar Justin Bieber delivered a full-circle moment for Billie Eilish during his Coachella 2026 weekend two performance, serenading the longtime fan with his 2009 hit 'One Less Lonely Girl' in an emotional on-stage exchange that has since gone viral.

The moment unfolded at Coachella in Indio, California, when Eilish joined Bieber mid-set.

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According to videos circulating online, the 'Birds of a Feather' singer crawled onto the stage and sat on a chair as Bieber performed the fan-favourite track directly to her.

The 32-year-old singer wrapped his arm around Eilish and hugged her from behind as he sang, creating a scene that resonated with fans familiar with her longtime admiration for him.

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"Only you, shawty," Bieber said as he concluded his performance, prompting cheers from the crowd, as per Page Six.

The two artists shared an embrace before Eilish, 24, ran back into the audience, visibly overwhelmed with excitement.

Many fans who attended Coachella and experienced it live shared a few videos on social media.

Billie Eilish also took to her Instagram handle and shared a zoomed-in, close-up selfie-style image of herself looking visibly emotional, with the center of the image featuring a text that reads, "can't stop crying."

The exchange marks another milestone in a relationship that has evolved from fandom to friendship. Eilish has often spoken about being a devoted "Belieber" during her childhood, even covering her room with posters of Bieber.

As per Page Six, their first meeting took place at Coachella in 2019, a widely publicised emotional moment for the young singer. The pair later collaborated on a remix of Eilish's breakout hit 'Bad Guy.'

Bieber's Coachella set also featured appearances from several other artists. He brought out rappers Big Sean and Sexyy Red, while singer SZA joined him for a duet of her 2022 hit 'Snooze.'

During their performance, Bieber told SZA he loved her "so much," to which she responded by admitting she was so nervous that she didn't know how to exit the stage.

The high-energy set has sparked further attention around Bieber's future plans. Following his second Coachella performance, speculation has emerged about a possible tour.

Updates to his official website indicate that any new concert dates will be shared directly with subscribers, though no formal announcement has been made. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)