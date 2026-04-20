Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hit out at the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the state has lagged in development despite being in power for over a decade, and urged voters to bring about political change in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The people of West Bengal gave the TMC three consecutive chances. I believe 15 years is not a short time for a state's development. There are many states in the country that have rapidly developed their states in just five to eight years. West Bengal's contribution to the country's economy, which used to be 10%, has dwindled to 5% after the TMC came to power."

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The Defence Minister alleged that people in the state are living under fear and appealed to voters, particularly women, to support the BJP. "People here are somehow managing to live their lives in an atmosphere of fear and terror. Therefore, I want to appeal to the people of West Bengal. This time, change must happen, and I want to assure the mothers and sisters here that you must strengthen the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to women's empowerment, Singh added, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to providing 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. If not today, then tomorrow it will happen."

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Expressing confidence in the party's electoral prospects, Singh said, "I can't predict the number of seats, but I definitely want to say this: The Bharatiya Janata Party will win a clear majority. The BJP will win a two-thirds majority here."

He also criticised opposition parties, including the TMC, Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of opposing women's reservation.

Singh also lauded the armed forces, stating, "Operation Sindoor was a huge success, and I congratulate our brave soldiers for this achievement."

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP will perform strongly in the Asansol region, asserting that voters are seeking change after years of TMC rule.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)