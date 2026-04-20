PNN

New Delhi [India], April 20: CH Kim, Chief Executive Officer, KRAFTON Inc., met with Shri Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, to discuss the evolving role of gaming in India's digital economy and the country's growing importance in KRAFTON's global strategy. The interaction focused on how India is emerging not only as one of the world's largest gaming markets, but also as a potential hub for game development, innovation, and digital content creation.

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Shri Sujeet Kumar serves on the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology and is the youngest Member of Parliament to have chaired a parliamentary committee. He has previously chaired the Committee on Petitions. He brings a strong policy and governance perspective to the discussion, particularly on the role of emerging digital sectors in India's economic growth.

The discussion comes at a time when India's gaming ecosystem is rapidly expanding, driven by a large and young digital population, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing interest in esports and interactive entertainment. KRAFTON outlined its long-term approach to India, which goes beyond publishing to building a broader ecosystem across investments, developer support, and content creation. Through initiatives like the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) and its investments in India's technology ecosystem, the company is working to enable early-stage studios and support the creation of India-first IPs with global potential.

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KRAFTON's ecosystem approach is also reflected in its investments in India's broader technology and digital entertainment landscape. The company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across gaming, content, and technology, and recently announced the KRAFTON-NAVER-Mirae Asset Unicorn Growth Fund, with a corpus of up to ₹6,000 crore, aimed at supporting high-growth technology companies in India. With India at the centre of this strategy, these investments are designed to strengthen the overall ecosystem that enables gaming, creators, and digital innovation to scale.

The meeting also highlighted the growing role of gaming and Esports in shaping youth engagement, creating new career pathways, and contributing to digital skill development across sectors such as technology, design, and content. Both sides discussed the importance of a stable and forward-looking policy environment to support long-term investments, encourage innovation, and strengthen India's position within the global gaming ecosystem.

CH Kim, Chief Executive Officer, KRAFTON Inc., said, "India is one of the most important markets for KRAFTON, not just for its scale but for its potential as a global game development hub. With a strong base of young, skilled technology talent and improving digital infrastructure, we see India evolving from a consumption-driven market to a creator economy for gaming. Our investments of over $250 million in Indian startups, along with the ₹6,000 crore Unicorn Growth Fund with NAVER and Mirae Asset, reflect our long-term commitment to this ecosystem. Through initiatives like KIGI, we are focused on enabling Indian studios to build globally competitive IP while also supporting the broader technology and creator landscape that will define the future of gaming."

Shri Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said, "India's gaming ecosystem is entering a high-growth phase, supported by a young, tech-savvy population and expanding digital infrastructure. The country has the potential to emerge as a global hub for gaming, Esports, and digital content creation.

Realising this opportunity will require a stable and enabling policy environment, along with continued focus on skill development, innovation, and industry collaboration. Investments in startups and initiatives that support the wider digital ecosystem, including the creator economy, will play an important role in unlocking long-term growth and employment opportunities in this sector."

As India's gaming ecosystem continues to evolve, the next phase of growth will depend on deeper collaboration between industry, developers, and policymakers. With the right focus on talent, innovation, and global competitiveness, India is well positioned to emerge as a leading force in the future of gaming and digital entertainment.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's Esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish Esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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