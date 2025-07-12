Washington DC [US], July 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel opened up on his life, career and music in the upcoming two-part HBO documentary, 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes', reported People.

"Sometimes it's alien to me, this guy, Billy Joel. I don't know who that is, or what that is," said the 76-year-old musician in the trailer.

Also Read | Manjula Aka Shruti, TV Actress, Stabbed Multiple Times by Husband Amaresh in Bengaluru After Spraying Pepper Spray Into Her's Eyes, Accused Arrested.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL-MIxgsE5G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

He added, "I'm reminded of it when I go for a walk on the street. Oh, right, I'm that guy."

Also Read | 'Janaki vs State of Kerala': Suresh Gopi's Film Finally Gets Censor Clearance, Set for July 18 Release.

The trailer includes family photos and home videos, along with archival footage of him performing throughout his decades-long career and music videos. And, of course, some of Joel's greatest hits are featured, such as 'Big Shot', 'My Life', 'Uptown Girl', and 'Vienna', reported People.

Joel can speak about his childhood and how it influenced his music, along with his early days in the industry. The two-part film will also touch on his relationships and marriages, as per the outlet.

The artists featured in the documentary are Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and Pink. In the trailer, Springsteen praises Joel's musical abilities. "Billy's melodies are better than mine," he shared.

The documentary will also show the darker moments of Joel's life, such as the near-fatal 1982 motorcycle crash he experienced, along with his two suicide attempts. "I learned that life is a fight," he reflected.

"I think music saved my life. It gave me a reason to live," Joel also said in the trailer. "Everything I've done and everything I've lived through has somehow found its way into my music," reported People.

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 4. Earlier, Joel revealed that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus before the New York premiere and was absent from the event.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes will be available to stream in two parts on Fridays, July 18 and July 25, on HBO Max. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)